Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MUFG shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE MUFG opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

