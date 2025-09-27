Ellington Financial Inc. $EFC Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 243.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,824.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 65.8% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 99.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EFC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jones Trading upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 46.78 and a quick ratio of 46.78.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $92.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1,140.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.81%.

About Ellington Financial

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.