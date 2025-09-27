Embree Financial Group Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Embree Financial Group reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 9.8% of Embree Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $65,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $595.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $602.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $576.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.48.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.