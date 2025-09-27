Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 974 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $198.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.85 and its 200 day moving average is $186.39. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $159.99 and a 1 year high of $200.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

