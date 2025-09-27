Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $330.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

