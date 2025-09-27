Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. $MHD

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,979,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 60,119 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 148,946 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 90.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 117,310 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $12.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

