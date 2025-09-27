Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 310 Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

VGT opened at $738.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $703.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.36. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $753.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

