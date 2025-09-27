Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,710,000. Wit LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

