Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,421,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,906,000 after purchasing an additional 170,017 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,205,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,842,000 after purchasing an additional 128,730 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,327,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 515,124 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 58.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,658,000 after acquiring an additional 775,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,407,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.69. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $39.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.67 million. Energizer had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 181.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Energizer has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 34.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

