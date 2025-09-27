Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,885 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $664.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $647.76 and a 200-day moving average of $603.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $670.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

