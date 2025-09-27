Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires Shares of 1,439 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novem Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 54,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $163.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $166.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.23 and its 200-day moving average is $144.13.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.