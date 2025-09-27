Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires Shares of 1,439 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novem Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 54,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $163.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $166.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.23 and its 200-day moving average is $144.13.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.