Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires Shares of 4,328 Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF $NUMG

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 177.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $410.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $51.67.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
