Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires Shares of 4,328 Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF $NUMG

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 177.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $410.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $51.67.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.