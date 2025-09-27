Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 1,007 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 189.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 80,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $3,696,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,666,771.30. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $238.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.00 and its 200 day moving average is $192.93. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.22 and a twelve month high of $250.15.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.46 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

