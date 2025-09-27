Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust $BCX

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 11,939.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,142 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCX. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,300,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 127,602 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 77,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,275,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 282,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 66,573 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 279,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 173,268 shares during the period.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

