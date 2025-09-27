FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.76 ($2.62) and traded as low as GBX 128.80 ($1.73). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 129.62 ($1.74), with a volume of 197,418 shares trading hands.

FDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 275 to GBX 145 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FDM Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 145.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 195.76. The company has a market cap of £141.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.26 and a beta of 0.97.

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 6.30 earnings per share for the quarter. FDM Group had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 400 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 per share, with a total value of £500. Also, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell purchased 453 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 220 per share, for a total transaction of £996.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,069 shares of company stock valued at $449,319. Insiders own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

