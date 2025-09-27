Financial Analysis: Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) versus Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) and Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get Lynas alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lynas and Materion”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lynas $356.61 million 30.76 $5.17 million N/A N/A Materion $1.73 billion 1.44 $5.89 million $0.80 149.43

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Materion has higher revenue and earnings than Lynas.

93.6% of Materion shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Materion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lynas and Materion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lynas N/A N/A N/A Materion 0.94% 12.69% 6.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lynas and Materion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lynas 0 2 0 0 2.00 Materion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Materion has a consensus target price of $117.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.13%. Given Materion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Materion is more favorable than Lynas.

Volatility and Risk

Lynas has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Materion has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Materion beats Lynas on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lynas

(Get Free Report)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium. The company also develops and operates advanced material processing and concentration plants, as well as offers corporate services. The company was formerly known as Lynas Corporation Limited and changed its name to Lynas Corporation Limited in November 2020. Lynas Rare Earths Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Perth, Australia.

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The company provides advanced engineered solutions comprising beryllium and non-beryllium containing alloy systems and custom engineered parts in strip, bulk, rod, plate, bar, tube, and other customized shapes; engineering and product development services; alloyed metals, beryllium products, and beryllium hydroxide; precision strip, rod, and wire products, as well as engineered strip metal products; and ToughMet alloys and SupremEX aluminum silicon carbide metal matrix composite formulation products. It operates the bertrandite ore mine and refinery located in Utah that provides feedstock hydroxide for its beryllium businesses and external sale. In addition, it produces advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-pure wire. Further, the company designs and produces precision thin film coatings, optical filters, and assemblies. The company sells its products directly from its facilities, as well as through company-owned service centers, outside distributors, agents, direct sales offices, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in March 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.