Financial Review: Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) vs. Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH)

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) and Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Pathward Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Pathward Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathward Financial pays out 2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 21.39% 10.78% 1.10% Pathward Financial 22.23% 22.53% 2.46%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Pathward Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and Pathward Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pathward Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pathward Financial has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Pathward Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pathward Financial is more favorable than Virginia National Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Pathward Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $83.52 million 2.50 $16.97 million $3.31 11.69 Pathward Financial $775.94 million 2.23 $183.22 million $7.56 10.06

Pathward Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. Pathward Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virginia National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pathward Financial beats Virginia National Bankshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. In addition, the company offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. Further, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services; merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, and brokerage services. Additionally, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations in the Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Fauquier County, Manassas, Prince William County, Richmond, and Winchester market areas in Virginia. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts. The company also provides commercial finance product comprising term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium finance, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; consumer credit products; other consumer financing services; tax services, which includes short-term refund advance loans and short-term electronic return originator advance loans; and warehouse financing services. In addition, it issues prepaid cards; and offers payment solutions, such as acceptance, processing, and settlement of credit card and debit card payments. The company was formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. in July 2022. Pathward Financial, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

