Financial Survey: Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI) versus Amentum (NYSE:AMTM)

Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Free Report) and Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kaiser Group and Amentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A Amentum 0.41% 10.90% 4.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaiser Group and Amentum”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amentum $12.68 billion 0.43 -$82.00 million $0.39 57.83

Kaiser Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amentum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kaiser Group and Amentum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amentum 1 3 6 0 2.50

Amentum has a consensus price target of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 25.91%. Given Amentum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amentum is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Amentum shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Amentum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amentum beats Kaiser Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaiser Group

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

