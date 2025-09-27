First American Bank Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,903,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 243.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,646.0% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 55,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 110,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $253.20 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $283.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.40 and its 200 day moving average is $250.42. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.