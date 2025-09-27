First American Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

First American Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,977,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,591 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,112,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,421,000 after purchasing an additional 138,565 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,574,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,513,000 after purchasing an additional 205,329 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,409,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,337,000 after acquiring an additional 78,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,912,000 after acquiring an additional 411,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $89.08 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.8094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

