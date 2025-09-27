First American Bank Sells 1,085 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

First American Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after acquiring an additional 912,514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after acquiring an additional 458,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,839,000 after acquiring an additional 124,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,914,000 after acquiring an additional 246,944 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $292.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $294.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.