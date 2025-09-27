First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Lowered to “Market Perform” Rating by Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial cut shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

First Merchants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.13 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 361.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

