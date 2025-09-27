First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 94,262.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

