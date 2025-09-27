First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.09.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $16.00 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $976.38 million, a PE ratio of 266.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business had revenue of $307.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. First Watch Restaurant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,400,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $77,748,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,289,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,470,483.28. The trade was a 45.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 8,815.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 1,617.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

