Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FLEX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. Flex has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Analysts predict that Flex will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $514,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,607.64. The trade was a 37.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $628,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 263,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,247,709. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,667. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,362,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flex by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Flex by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,285 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 3,794.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,900,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,180,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

