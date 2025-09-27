Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on Flora Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Flora Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Flora Growth Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of FLGC stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Flora Growth has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. The company has a market cap of $12.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Flora Growth had a negative net margin of 24.86% and a negative return on equity of 261.57%. The company had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Flora Growth will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flora Growth stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 29.16% of Flora Growth worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

