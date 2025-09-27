Flower City Capital Sells 7,189 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Flower City Capital lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises 1.5% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Flower City Capital owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $110.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $119.04.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

