Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. $CTMX

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,990 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,234,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 96,989 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

CTMX opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $478.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.18. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

See Also

