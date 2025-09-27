Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 2,804 Shares of Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 4.3% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $136.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.31. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The firm had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Qualys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Qualys from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $113,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,154.80. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total value of $1,126,165.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 205,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,286,447.99. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,565 shares of company stock worth $7,102,374. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

