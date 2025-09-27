Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Fortrea from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fortrea from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortrea from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $788.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortrea

In other news, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 3,156 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $32,285.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,217.10. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 98,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,306.32. The trade was a 49.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,354 shares of company stock worth $507,168 and have sold 10,311 shares worth $94,635. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 736.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706,779 shares during the period.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

