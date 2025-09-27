FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Bank of America

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on FOX from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FOX from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Cfra Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Read Our Latest Report on FOXA

FOX Stock Up 1.5%

FOXA stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. FOX has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.96.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.26. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%.The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FOX will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,739,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,863,000 after buying an additional 518,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,680,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,305,000 after buying an additional 107,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,709,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,331,000 after buying an additional 32,144 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,636,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,218,000 after buying an additional 212,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,397,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,704,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.