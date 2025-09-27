Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Future FinTech Group Stock Up 1.9%
Future FinTech Group stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Future FinTech Group has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.70.
Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future FinTech Group
About Future FinTech Group
Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.
