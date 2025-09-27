Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Future FinTech Group Stock Up 1.9%

Future FinTech Group stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Future FinTech Group has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.70.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future FinTech Group

About Future FinTech Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Future FinTech Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:FTFT Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.75% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

