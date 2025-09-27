GAMMA Investing LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF $RFDI

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 197,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 73,023 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

RFDI stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.56. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.3845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

