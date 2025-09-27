GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 492 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 59.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

NYSE G opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,866.56. The trade was a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $3,274,487.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,190.40. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

