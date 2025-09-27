GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.72 ($3.33) and traded as low as GBX 228 ($3.06). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 230 ($3.08), with a volume of 1,255,922 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 390.

GB Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £566.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,764.71, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30.

GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.

For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live.

