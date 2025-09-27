Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GMAB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.8%

Genmab A/S stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 1,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 37.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Genmab A/S by 124.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

