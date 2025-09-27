Genpact Limited $G Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of G. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $115,807,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,842,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,615,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,375,000 after buying an additional 845,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genpact by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,129,000 after buying an additional 710,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Genpact by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,662,000 after buying an additional 620,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

G stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,384,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,866.56. This represents a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $3,274,487.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,190.40. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

