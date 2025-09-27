Gladstone Land Corporation $LAND Stock Holdings Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 1,146.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 1,565.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Gladstone Land Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.27%.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Gladstone Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

