Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX Position Raised by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up about 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Old Port Advisors owned about 0.17% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $62.99 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

