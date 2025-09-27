Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. $GSBD Position Reduced by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goldman Sachs BDC

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, CEO Vivek Bantwal acquired 22,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,920. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 36.17%.The company had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.