Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSEW Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 143.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,839 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,841,000 after acquiring an additional 159,365 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,677,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 181,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 137,352 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 479.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,713,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.52.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

