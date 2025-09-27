Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $373,000 Position in Clipper Realty Inc. $CLPR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 56.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 51,231 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 35.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLPR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Clipper Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In related news, CEO David Bistricer acquired 8,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $32,777.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $32,777.74. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $61.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.89%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

