Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Grupo Televisa S.A. $TV

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Grupo Televisa by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65,048 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 186,165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 72.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa Stock Down 1.5%

TV opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.97. Grupo Televisa S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Grupo Televisa ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $787.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa S.A. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TV. Wall Street Zen lowered Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

