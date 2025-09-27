Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,952 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after purchasing an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

