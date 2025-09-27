Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after buying an additional 4,013,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,771 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

