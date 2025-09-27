Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,943 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 2.1% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

