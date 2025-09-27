Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.04 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 107.20 ($1.44). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 107.80 ($1.44), with a volume of 4,498,461 shares traded.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,661.02 and a beta of 0.24.

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX (3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greencoat UK Wind had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 29.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Greencoat UK Wind PLC will post 14.4164038 EPS for the current year.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

