Griffon Corporation $GFF Shares Sold by ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC cut its holdings in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Griffon comprises about 3.5% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Griffon by 118.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 26.6% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 29,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Griffon in the first quarter valued at $53,994,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Griffon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

GFF stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Griffon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The business had revenue of $613.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

