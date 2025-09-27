Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI Holdings Cut by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive
In other news, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $219,439.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343.84. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total transaction of $3,285,380.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,939,731.78. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Group 1 Automotive
Group 1 Automotive Price Performance
Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $435.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.38 and a fifty-two week high of $490.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $447.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.23. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.
Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.
About Group 1 Automotive
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.
Featured Stories
