Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GGAL. Zacks Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

